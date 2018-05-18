× Officers involved in High Point shooting identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The four officers involved in a shooting in High Point Wednesday morning have been identified, according to a High Point police press release.

At about 5:30 a.m., police received a call from a woman saying her brother showed up at her apartment claiming he had shot their father. He also said he was going to commit suicide.

Officers went to a home on Dorothy Street and found one man dead. He was identified as 50-year-old Gene Aikens.

Additional information from the woman led officers to the home of the caller’s grandparents, which was located in the 1500 block of Overbrook Court. When officers got to the home, the suspect began shooting at them with a shotgun from the roof. Police returned fire and hit him.

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zachary C. Aikens. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical where he is listed in stable condition.

Once Aikens is released from the hospital, he will be served with warrants for first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

The four officers involved have been identified as J.T. Free, M.R. Lopes, T.F. Voncannon and K.B. Edwards. They have all been put on administrative leave while the SBI unit investigates.

The High Point Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.