Krispy Kreme rolls out Blueberry Glaze Doughnut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Well, this is a “berry” nice surprise for many Krispy Kreme lovers!

Krispy Kreme has announced it will add a new twist to its traditional glazed doughnut with a blueberry-flavored glaze.

Those interested in tasting the Blueberry Glaze Doughnut will have to act fast as it will only be available from May 21 to May 27.

Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Burlington, Raleigh and Charlotte are listed as cities that will carry the sweet treat.

The new flavor comes after nearly two million people voted for a new lemon-flavored glaze in January. The other choices were blueberry, caramel, and maple.

