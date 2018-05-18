Heartwarming photo shows teen shading woman with umbrella

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A heartwarming photo shows a Texas teen shading a woman with an umbrella, according to KTRK.

Louis Jordan was picking his mother up from work in downtown Houston when he saw a stranger in a wheelchair waiting for the Metro Lift.

To help, he grabbed an umbrella for shade and started talking with her. He ended up waiting with the woman for nearly two hours.

"We laugh, joke. She's in a book club. Come to find out, she likes pork chops." Jordan said.

Jordan's mom, Bernette Botts, took the viral photo. She said her son is a selfless person and the beautiful moment was not surprising.

Botts said Jordan rescued his grandmother, who was trapped during Hurricane Harvey last year.

"She was trapped inside, four feet of water, no power," Botts said. "He called me back from my mom's and said, 'I got her.'"

Botts said she is a "proud mama."