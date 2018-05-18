Greensboro apartment fire that resulted in 5 children dying was caused by unattended cooking, investigators say

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro apartment fire last weekend that resulted in the deaths of five children was caused by unattended cooking, according to Greensboro fire officials.

Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday at the apartment complex at 3100 Summit Avenue near Cone Boulevard and had the fire out by about 4:15 a.m.

Arriving units found smoke and flames coming from the front, according to firefighters.

Two of the children died Saturday and the remaining three died Sunday after being taken off life support at the children’s hospital.

One adult was also injured in the fire, but has been treated and released from the hospital.

The victims were a refugee family that came to the area from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016, according to Latosha Walker, North Carolina African Services Coalition operations manager.

The names of the victims have not been released. The five children ages ranged from 18 months to 9 years old.

The fire started in the range in the kitchen and has been deemed accidental, according to investigators.

The apartment had smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms but they were not working at the time, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

North Carolina law requires all rental properties have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Under North Carolina law, landlords are required to provide tenants with working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and maintain their functionality.

Arco Realty owns the complex and told FOX8 earlier this week that they are cooperating with investigators.