Flooding reported throughout King, including at King Elementary School; multiple roads blocked

KING, N.C. — Flooding has been reported throughout King on Friday afternoon.

Stokes County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9 p.m.

The City of King posted the following alert on social media:

“EMERGENCY ALERT: FLOODING on Brown Road, North Main, Old Highway 52/King Street and other locations. Use extreme caution. Roads closed in many places where water is over the road. According to information from the Weather Service, we are anticipating another band of heavy rain with additional flooding possible. DO NOT DRIVE ACROSS MOVING WATER #turnarounddontdrown​”

Teachers sent FOX8’s Chad Tucker photos showing flooding at King Elementary School.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the evening.