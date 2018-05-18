× Dave Matthews Band’s Boyd Tinsley accused of sexual misconduct, ‘no longer’ in band

Boyd Tinsley, the Dave Matthews Band violinist, has been accused of sexual misconduct, according to online entertainment magazine Consequence of Sound.

Tinsley was accused of sexual misconduct by James Frost-Winn.

Frost-Winn, 28, is a trumpet player who worked for Tinsley as part of the band Crystal Garden during 2015 and 2016.

Forst-Winn is now seeking $9 million in damages against Tinsley. He says the 54-year-old violinist created a “hostile work environment” and made unwanted advances.

The Dave Matthews band told Consequence of Sound that Tinsley is “no longer a member of the band” and said they are “shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them.”