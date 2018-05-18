× Cheerwine Festival – complete with Cheerwine barbecue tacos and Cheerwine cheesecake empanadas – set for Saturday in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. – An outdoor Cheerwine-themed festival is planned for Saturday in Salisbury to celebrate the North Carolina soft drink’s 101st year.

The event takes place in downtown Salisbury from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features live music, a beer garden and various family-friendly activities.

Several food vendors will also be there with Cheerwine-related cooking, including Cheerwine cheesecake empanadas, Cheerwine smoothies, Cheerwine barbecue tacos, Cheerwine funnel cakes and more.

The musical guests include Sister Hazel, Big Tez Sherard and the Solution Band, Cassette Rewind, Gump Fiction, Travers Brothership and Jive Mother Mary.

The event is free and open to the public. A schedule of events can be found on Facebook.