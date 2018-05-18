Bicyclist injured in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man riding his bike was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on East 28th Street when Anthony Jerome Roseboro rode a bicycle onto 28th Street and they collided.

Roseboro was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The intersection of East 28th Street and Greenway Avenue was closed for about four hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

This intersection has been reopened to traffic. .39 — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) May 18, 2018