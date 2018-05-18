× 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Georgia high school

JONESBORO, Ga. — One person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Georgia high school Friday night, according to WXIA.

The shooting happened at Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro.

The Clayton County Fire Department told WXIA there were three victims taken to hospitals. Two were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds and one of those victims has died. The third victim was a pregnant woman who was injured when she was pushed.

The deceased victim has been identified as a woman in her 40s.

WXIA’s Ashley Johnson, citing police, previously reported that three people were shot and that the shooting happened at a graduation ceremony.

No additional details have been released about suspects, a motive or the victims.

Jonesboro is a city about 15 miles south of Atlanta.

The shooting comes just hours after 10 people were killed at a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Multiple police on scene at Mt Zion High School in Clayton County where one person was killed at a graduation ceremony #TheLateFeed @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/v2PR2cDD53 — Ashley Johnson 11Alive (@AJohnson11Alive) May 19, 2018

#UPDATE police say one person has died in shooting at Mt.Zion High School in Clayton County. #TheLateFeed @11AliveNews — Ashley Johnson 11Alive (@AJohnson11Alive) May 19, 2018

#BREAKING on our way to Mt. Zion high school where police say 3 people were shot during a graduation ceremony. @11AliveNews #TheLateFeed — Ashley Johnson 11Alive (@AJohnson11Alive) May 19, 2018

Fairly large police presence here at Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County. Search helicopter flying overhead. Still working to learn more. Police told us earlier multiple people were shot. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/NtGviqKg4q — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) May 19, 2018

Wth going on at Mt Zion?? pic.twitter.com/IV2VJkHhtL — Peyton’s Mommy 🌸🌸 (@_theyloveleya) May 19, 2018