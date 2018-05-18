1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Georgia high school
JONESBORO, Ga. — One person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Georgia high school Friday night, according to WXIA.
The shooting happened at Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro.
The Clayton County Fire Department told WXIA there were three victims taken to hospitals. Two were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds and one of those victims has died. The third victim was a pregnant woman who was injured when she was pushed.
The deceased victim has been identified as a woman in her 40s.
WXIA’s Ashley Johnson, citing police, previously reported that three people were shot and that the shooting happened at a graduation ceremony.
No additional details have been released about suspects, a motive or the victims.
Jonesboro is a city about 15 miles south of Atlanta.
The shooting comes just hours after 10 people were killed at a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.