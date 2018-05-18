3 from Clemmons killed in tractor-trailer crash in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — Three people from Clemmons were killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer in Ohio Thursday morning, WSAZ reports.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. when an SUV driven by 80-year-old Brooks Boulware, of Clemmons, went left of center and hit the tractor-trailer on U.S. 33 in Meigs County. Three passengers from Clemmons were killed in the crash.

The victims have been identified as Maxine Boulware, 78, William Brame, 73, and Dorothy Brame, 66. Brooks was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.