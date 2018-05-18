× 2 arrested in Asheboro shooting

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two men were arrested on Thursday after a man was shot in Asheboro earlier this month, according to a press release.

At about 12:55 a.m. on May 10, police went to the 800 block of Franks Street near Cross Street in reference to gunshots in the area. Arriving officers found a group of people at the location along with blood on the curb and shell casings in the roadway.

While at the scene, officers learned that Tyler D’Angelo Cheek had gone to the emergency room at Randolph Health with a gunshot wound. It was determined that Cheek was shot while standing outside near the rear of 803 Franks St.

Asheboro police on Thursday arrested Michael Nicholas White and Devin Simon Siler in connection with the shooting. Cheek was last listed in stable condition.

White was charged with conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to jail on a $15,000 secured bond. Siler was charged with conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to jail on a $5,000 secured bond.