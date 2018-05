Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It always feels good to treat ourselves but we could be doing it too much.

A recent survey found that consumers spend an average of $450 a month on impulse buys, which comes out to $5,400 extra each year.

But researchers say they believe they've found a way to curb those impulses.

They say the key is to just pause and think -- reflect on recently used personal items. It will help you calm those urges and you'll be less tempted.