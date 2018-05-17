Teen punches waitress in face during Mother’s Day meal, claims server was rude to mom

GLENDALE, Wis. — A Wisconsin teen was cited on Mother’s Day after allegedly punching a waitress who gave her and her mother incorrect change on their brunch bill, according to the Journal Sentinel.
The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Sunday at BD’s Mongolian Grill in Glendale when a woman began yelling at a waitress who gave her incorrect change.
The 14-year-old girl apparently got upset after the waitress told the 38-year-old mother to calm down and she told the waitress to “stop talking to her mom like that.” The teen then punched the waitress in the face with a closed fist.
A manager quickly intervened and gave the family correct change.
Glendale police later located the pair and their vehicle. The mother admitted that she should have been a better role model for her daughter.
The teen was cited for battery and the mom was cited for disorderly conduct.