Teen punches waitress in face during Mother’s Day meal, claims server was rude to mom

GLENDALE, Wis. — A Wisconsin teen was cited on Mother’s Day after allegedly punching a waitress who gave her and her mother incorrect change on their brunch bill, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Sunday at BD’s Mongolian Grill in Glendale when a woman began yelling at a waitress who gave her incorrect change.

The 14-year-old girl apparently got upset after the waitress told the 38-year-old mother to calm down and she told the waitress to “stop talking to her mom like that.” The teen then punched the waitress in the face with a closed fist.

A manager quickly intervened and gave the family correct change.

Glendale police later located the pair and their vehicle. The mother admitted that she should have been a better role model for her daughter.

The teen was cited for battery and the mom was cited for disorderly conduct.

A Mother's Day brunch ended in violence at BD's Mongolian Grill in Bayshore Town Center. https://t.co/Mp4CCFlWK9 — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) May 17, 2018