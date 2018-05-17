× Teen arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 horses in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one horse and injured two more in Winston-Salem Saturday morning, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

At about 7:40 a.m. Saturday, police went to the Muddy Creek Greenway after reports of two to three vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on the greenway, which is designated for pedestrians and cyclists.

Officers initially found that two horses had been shot. The horse who was killed was named Jelly and Dixie was the injured horse.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that a third horse, whose owners say is named Cisco, was also shot. Cisco’s injuries are considered minor. Police believe he was injured in the same shooting, not a separate one.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested Alonzo Djuan Cross, of Winston-Salem, and charged him with three counts of felony cruelty to animals and discharging a firearm within the city limits. In a search of Cross’ home, officers found two shotguns, three rifles, a handgun and ammunition.

In addition, authorities obtained custody orders for three juveniles in relation to possession of a stolen firearm. All three are being held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Cross was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $60,000 secured bond. He has a May 18 court date.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.