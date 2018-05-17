‘Pure evil’: Charges added against man accused of shooting, killing horse along Winston-Salem greenway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The man arrested in connection to the shootings of three horses in a pasture along the Muddy Creek Greenway in Winston-Salem is facing additional charges.

One of the horses, Jelly, was killed after being shot in the head with a rifle, according to her owner, Wendy Weeks.

“I don’t know how you got to the point where you thought this was something that was OK to do,” Weeks said.

Winston-Salem police say they were called to the greenway on Saturday, after reports of three vehicles driving along it at a high rate of speed. While canvassing the area, they found spent shell casings, which indicated that multiple firearms had been discharged. Then, officers located the horses which had been shot and determined Jelly had died due to gunshot wounds.

“I couldn’t even react to it because it was so off the wall, like seemed impossible,” Weeks said, of when she learned Jelly had been killed.

Two other horses, named Dixie and Cisco, were also shot. Dixie’s owner says her horse had pellets along her chin and side. As of Thursday, Dixie’s swelling had gone down and she will continue to take antibiotics while being monitored. Cisco’s injuries are considered minor.

“This bothers a lot of people deep down,” Weeks said.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Alonzo Cross in connection to the shootings. Officers executed a search warrant at Cross’ home and seized two shotguns, three rifles, a handgun and various ammunition.

New charges against Cross were added Thursday. His charges now include three counts of felony cruelty to animals, discharging a firearm within the city limits, six counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possessing a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Three juveniles were also taken into custody on Wednesday, related to possession of a stolen firearm in connection to the case.

“You don’t have any sense at that age. But most people haven’t stolen cars and collected stolen guns and gone out and shot innocent animals,” Weeks said. “It’s harder because they’re so young, I think. It’s harder to know what to do with it all.”

After the new charges were added against Cross, his bond was doubled to $120,000 secured. He’s due in court on Friday.

“It seems like pure evil to me,” Weeks said. “I hope God has mercy on you.”​