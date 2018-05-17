× NASCAR team pays tribute to fallen South Carolina detective

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year’s National Police Week is especially meaningful for those in York County, South Carolina after Detective Mike Doty’s name was added to the list of fallen officers on Wednesday, WSOC reports.

Doty was killed in an ambush attack four months ago. It had been 25 years since an officer serving the county was shot and killed.

Doty’s death saved two other lives because he was part of an organ donation program, and on Thursday, his family unveiled a special stock car that will run in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway next weekend.

Friends, family unveil car donated to memory of Detective Mike Doty. @wsoctv Will be driven by Joey Gase in the Alsco 300. #Doty #JoeyGase #Alsco300 #YCSO pic.twitter.com/hV8Dp07Suv — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) May 17, 2018

Joey Gase will drive the No. 35 Donate Life car in Doty’s honor.

The car has Doty’s photograph on it and will have hand prints from his family and members of law enforcement who served with him.

Life Share of the Carolinas hopes the tribute will encourage others to donate.