Multiple injured after school bus collides with dump truck in New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Multiple people were injured after a school bus collided with a dump truck in New Jersey, according to WPIX.

The school bus and dump truck crashed on Interstate 80 near Exit 25.

The school bus landed on its side on a center median, and the body of the bus is badly damaged. Numerous emergency vehicles are apparently responding to injured victims.

If you guys could pray for my locals, we had a bad accident up here on Route 80 in northern New Jersey. School bus and a dump truck pic.twitter.com/vAevVcS39N — The Iron Monger – Alan Fulton (@The_Iron_Monger) May 17, 2018

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital.

An official could not confirm to WPIX how many people were injured, what their ages are or how severe the injuries are.

I-80 was briefly closed in both directions.

Terrible school bus crash Route 80 Mt. Olive. We’re on the scene @dailyrecord @northjersey pic.twitter.com/Lvks3hdl6U — William Westhoven (@wwesthoven) May 17, 2018

