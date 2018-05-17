× Middle school cafeteria worker charged with stealing school funds in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County school cafeteria working is accused of taking school funds, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

April Walker Chandler, 45, of Burlington, is charged with felony larceny by employee.

On May 10, the child nutrition director for the Alamance-Burlington School System told the Western Middle School resource officer that $300 in cash issued to the cafeteria manager was missing.

After speaking with other cafeteria workers, the sheriff’s office learned the cash had been missing since early February.

Following further investigation, Chandler was charged with taking the money.

Chandler was given a $3,000 secured bond.