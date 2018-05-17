× Man accused of stabbing brother to death in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A 51-year-old man is accused of stabbing his brother to death in Surry County, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Skyland Drive in Mount Airy in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found Eric James Hickson unresponsive in a driveway. He was later pronounced dead.

Deputies opened an investigation and learned Hickson had been stabbed multiple times and there was no evidence of a shooting. Authorities also learned that the stabbing stemmed from an argument between Hickson and his brother, Carl Rodney Lee Hickson Jr.

Deputies conducted a search and found Hickson in a nearby wooded area.

Hickson was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Surry County Detention Center without bond.