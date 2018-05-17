× Man accused of drowning ducklings that got in his pool

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly drowned ducklings in his pool, according to the Naples Daily News.

Robert Block, 79, is charged with five county of felony cruelty to animals.

A neighbor called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line on March 27 after they said they witnessed him killing the animals.

“And the mother was out, the mama duck was out there just screaming, and the babies were squealing. It was so horrible,” the neighbor told the call taker.

Block told investigators that “he was frustrated with the wildlife in the area getting into his pool, specifically rats, rabbits and ducks.”

Block posted a $25,000 bond on Monday and was released.