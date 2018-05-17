Local family grateful for help from FOX8 Community Baby Shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The end of the school year provides families plenty of opportunities to celebrate. Rodrigue and Senami D’jigla visited Sarah Y. Austin Head Start Center in Winston-Salem as their daughter Caridad prepares to move up to the 4-year-old class.

For the D’jigla family, change isn’t all that unfamiliar.

“Before we came here, we planned to stay no more than 10 years,” Rodrigue said. “But you know, sometimes when you start something, your mind can change.”

The family moved to North Carolina in late 2016 from Benin, a small French-speaking country in West Africa, to go back to school and learn English. But another change was coming as the couple soon learned they were expecting their third child; a boy!

“If you don't have a lot of diapers or clothes to start, it can be very difficult in beginning,” Rodrigue said. He quickly landed a job and Senami signed up for English as a second language classes with Maria Rebella, the cultural liaison coordinator with Family Services.

“I started looking for things that I had from the last FOX8 Community Baby Shower, and I made a basket for her,” said Rebella, after learning Senami was pregnant. “The girls in class were planning baby shower so we collected a lot of things.”

Moving into a new home in a new country meant money was tight for the growing family. The support from the FOX8 Community Baby Shower came at the perfect time.

“We got the gift at the best time, we needed it at that moment,” Rodrigue said.

“We were planning to buy all these things and they gave me everything first,” Senami added.

It allowed the family to focus on their new baby and put money they would have spent on diapers, wipes and clothes toward other expenses like food and gas.

“We were very happy, very happy for the help,” Rodrigue said.

