Homeless artist in Winston-Salem is using Sharpies to start over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Steve Emig found himself on the streets with only $15 and a bag of art supplies when he arrived in Winston-Salem. Now, he’s trying to turn his life around with Sharpies and the help of an art gallery.

Rachel White, the owner of The Studios at 625, is a big fan of his work. She was eager to showcase his drawings and help him get back on his feet.

"When somebody is actually really out there trying to hustle, trying to make a difference for themselves and for others, I will go out of out of my way to do whatever it takes to help them," White said.

Emig draws inspiration from life experiences and an appreciation for other talented artists.

"The best compliments are the little kids who come up and are like you're a good colorer," Emig said.

Emig recalls growing up and hearing repeatedly how art is just a hobby and not something you can make a living from.

Proving his critics wrong, Sharpies and paper are now outlining the way to a better future.