Greensboro police believe Gant Street shooter killed himself after shooting 2 others, 1 fatally

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police believe the Gant Street shooter killed himself after shooting two other people, killing one of them, Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 4:58 p.m. at 301 Gant St.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the residence on Gant Street.

Witnesses told police Favian Octmere Jeffires, 37, of Greensboro, came up to the victims and shot both of them before walking away and fatally shooting himself, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

William Dwight McCollum, 26, of Greensboro, died from his injuries.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Police said they believe the people involved in the shooting knew each other and it was not random.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

