× Elementary school teacher in South Carolina accused of dragging a child down the hallway by the hair two different times

FLORENCE, S.C. – An elementary school teacher in South Carolina is accused of dragging a child down the hallway by the hair two separate times.

WBTW reported that Suzanne Brown Atkinson, 63, of Florence, S.C., faces two counts of cruelty to children and has been placed on administrative leave.

The teacher is accused of dragging a child by the hair on two days in the row earlier this month. She turned herself in to police on Thursday morning.

“We are very concerned about the welfare of the student affected by this incident,” said Carver Elementary School Principal Chris Rogers, according to WBTW. “We will do all that we possibly can do to ensure parents and students that this was an isolated occurrence at this school, and that we will continue working to ensure the safety of all students here at Carver Elementary.”