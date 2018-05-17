× Charlotte city councilwoman compares police to terrorists in tweet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police officers are upset after a tweet by Charlotte City Councilwoman Lawana Mayfield, WSOC reports.

The tweet was posted in March but is getting more attention during National Police Week.

“Being black in America under number 45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms,” the tweet read.

Being Black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms. #AReckoningIsComing https://t.co/WhUnTJW52T — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) March 26, 2018

The tweet was posted after an officer-involved shooting in Sacramento. An officer shot and killed an unarmed black man while responding to a call about break-ins.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said the tweet from Mayfield was inappropriate, especially as they are asking the City Council for a pay raise and are trying to recruit more officers.

Mayfield has been criticized for social media posts in the past. Last month, she shared an article about a conspiracy theory and questioned the 9/11 terrorist attack.

A petition called for her to resign but she said the post was taken out of context.