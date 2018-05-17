3 North Wilkes girls’ basketball players score 1,000+ points in career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAYS, N.C. -- If you have one player to score 1,000 points during their high school basketball career that's special.

But to have three of them on the same team is absolutely amazing.

That's what happened at North Wilkes High School with Emily Philips, Savannah Billings and Victoria Young all hitting the special 1,000-point mark this season.

"We pass the ball well, we're not selfish with the ball," senior Savannah Billings said. "We see me open or the other two that scored a 1,000 points, if they're open, they pass and our teammates have been so kind."

The trio also combined to win 99 games during their careers coming up just short of 100 as they lost the state championship game to North Pitt.

All three of the 1,000 point scorers will play at the next level. And they'll take some incredible North Wilkes basketball memories with them.