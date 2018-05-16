× Winston-Salem man convicted of raping 14-year-old girl

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was convicted Monday on charges that he sexually abused and raped a 14-year-old girl in 2016, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Adrian Valadez-Lopez, 36, of Weatherwood Court, entered an Alford plea in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. An Alford plea means that Lopez did not admit guilt but acknowledged that Forsyth County prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him if the case had gone to trial.

Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the cases into two charges for sentencing, as laid out in the plea agreement. He sentenced Lopez to a total of nine years and eight months to 21 years and eight months in prison.

According to Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious, Winston-Salem police started investigating Lopez on July 7, 2016, after investigators received a report alleging sexual abuse from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. A Yadkin County counselor told the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office that one of her clients, a teenage girl, told her that one of her friends had been sexually abused. The sheriff’s office started investigating and determined that the alleged abuse happened in Winston-Salem.

