Truck spill spreads cookie dough all over North Carolina highway

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Oh, dough! A road was covered in cookie dough after a truck carrying the sweet treat spilled in North Carolina, according to StarNews Online.

Pender County officials posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon a picture showing several yellow containers on their side.

“Expect delays and watch out for clean up crews if you are heading south on Highway 17 through Scotts Hill in the area of Sidbury Road,” the post said.

The spill happened around noon and temporarily closed a portion of southbound US-17 in Pender County.

“It could have been waste,” one county official said. “Stuff they’ve thrown away.”

It is unclear where the truck came from or where it was going.