Truck driver leaves waitress $2,000 tip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLAND, Ark. - A waitress at an Arkansas diner received a hefty tip of $2,000 from a Mississippi truck driver on Sunday.

After moving to Roland, Brenda Pearson has been working as a waitress at the 4 Star Diner and on Mother's Day she waited on a customer who placed a to-go order she'll never forget. He ordered a cheeseburger.

"It actually got made wrong first and I said well, it's not correct, it needed two patties, but we fixed it and got it all ready," Brenda told KFSM.

When it was time to pay, the customer wanted to leave a surprise tip.

"The other customers were coming to pay out and he said $1000," Brenda said. "I said what? Are you serious? He said yes. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't hardly breathe. It took my breath away."

It was $1,000 that the truck driver, David Platt, thought Pearson needed.

"It was late and there wasn't really anybody around and so I got talking to her a little bit," David said. "We talked about the Lord and about her life and her children. I got the impression that she was having a hard time of it, so I thought I'd just help her out a little bit."

But that's not it. David came back for pie an hour later and left another $1,000 tip.

"I have two children at home," Brenda said. "I've been a stay-at-home mom for a couple of years. It will help us get caught up on the move and it was just God-sent."

Brenda wasn't the only one at the diner who was surprised by the big tip. Some of the regular customers said they were shocked too.

"Some of the girls get $20 on Sunday and stuff when they have special deals," said customer Violet Hubbard. "But $1,000...$2,000? It's amazing."

Although the $2,000 tip wasn't planned, David said he knew it was the right thing to do.

"Money is just paper or numbers on a screen," David said. "Self-gratification only goes so far. So, when you're helping another person, you're adding something to the world. It`s an investment and people, people are what`s important."

Brenda said she's extremely thankful for the generosity of the truck driver. She hopes to use the money to also help take care of her stepdaughters and their families.