Strokes: Know the Signs and Importance of Acting Fast

Strokes are a leading cause of disability in the United States and getting quick medical attention can significantly improve patient outcomes. There are different kinds of stroke, but it’s important to be able to recognize the signs of stroke and call for help if someone is experiencing one. The word FAST can help you remember the most common symptoms someone can experience:

Face: Is one side of the face drooping?

Arm: Is one arm weak or numb?

Speech: Can they speak or is their speech slurred?

Time: Every second, brain cells die. Call 911 at any sign of stroke.

With a stroke, time is of the essence! Acting fast is important because the longer that blood flow is blocked, the more damage the brain experiences. The quicker a stroke patient receives care, the better their recovery outcomes. If experiencing stroke symptoms, do not hesitate; call 911 immediately. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are trained to stabilize and transport patients to the nearest Stroke Center so they can receive fast and proper treatment.

Our community’s exceptional emergency medical team is prepared to stabilize individuals and communicate with the stroke team to make sure they are ready to take the patient once they arrive. The Cone Health Stroke Center, located at Moses Cone Hospital, is a Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center, with a highly-specialized team that coordinates a state-of-the-art program to identify and treat stroke patients quickly and effectively.

Spokesperson Background:

Josh McDaniel is a stroke response nurse at Cone Health Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Josh received his Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.