State champion wrestler from Southwest Guilford High moves on to next sport

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It's not quite a Rocky Balboa "rags to riches" story but it is pretty amazing how one local wrestler pretty much came out of nowhere to win a state championship.

Deven Snyder of Southwest Guilford High School overcame injuries throughout his high school career and captured the state title in his weight class.

"It was crazy, I looked up and everyone was cheering for me, I got up off him and it was the greatest feeling ever," Deven said. "When I won I ran into my coach's arms and he was like, 'You did it, you did it!'"

Now, Deven takes his 4.6 weighted grade point average to NC State and while he's unofficially retired from wrestling, he's now going to go at his other passion full speed. That sport is jujitsu.