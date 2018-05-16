Retired Winston-Salem police chief honored for his work with children, years of public service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For nearly 30 years, retired Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree served the people of the city.

But his legacy lies to some extent in the Winston-Salem Police Foundation, which he founded.

According to its website, "the Winston-Salem Police Foundation is a non-profit, independent organization dedicated to enhancing the capacity of the Winston-Salem police to be more effective in improving public safety. Working closely with the Chief of Police, we assist in carrying out a strategic program agenda by generating the financial resources to provide necessary tools, training, technology, equipment and community outreach initiatives that might otherwise go unfunded through traditional funding sources."

But the importance goes beyond encouraging children to read and learn. It's also about interacting with them at an early age.

So if there comes a time when they need an officer, they know that he or she is more than a badge, gun, and handcuffs.

Thanks to all the good his foundation does, Rountree is the recipient of the 2018 Winston-Salem Foundation Award.

For a man who has already worked his way to the top, it's another page in a story of public service.