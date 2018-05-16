New details emerge in officer-involved shooting in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in High Point Wednesday morning, according to High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks.

At about 5:30 a.m., police received a call from a woman saying a man showed up at her home claiming he had shot her father.

Officers went to the location where the woman's father was believed to be and found one man dead.

Police then went to a home on the 1500 block of Overbrook Court and a person came out from the woods as officers were talking to someone else. That's when shots were fired from a man on the roof and police returned fire.

A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were injured.

Authorities are not looking for any additional suspects.

