Man, woman die saving stranger’s child from drowning on Mother’s Day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man and a woman died while trying to save a toddler from drowning in the ocean off Georgia’s coast on Mother’s Day, according to The Brunswick News.

Gregory Grant, 39, and Aleishia Rankin, 34, died trying to save the young girl Sunday evening.

Witnesses say that Rankin was already in the water around 6 p.m. when the child began to get swept away. That’s when she tried to help the child, eventually struggling in the currents herself.

“She was already in the water and two or three unattended kids were out there too,” said Rankin’s cousin Von Walker. “One of the kids was going after a ball and began to drown.”

That’s when Grant, who was standing on the beach with his girlfriend, jumped in the water to help.

In the water, Rankin handed the girl to Grant, who then brought the child to shore. Grant then went back into the water, went underwater and did not resurface.

“He had a hold of the lady and both of them went under,” Grant’s uncle, Mike Thomas, told the newspaper.

Beachgoers were eventually able to bring Rankin back onshore and two off-duty nurses performed CPR on her. She was taken to a local where she was later pronounced dead.

Family members eventually found Grant’s body on the beach around 7:30 a.m. Monday.