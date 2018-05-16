Local mother-daughter duo both crowned Ms. North Carolina Seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Frann Griffin, 62, says participating in pageants isn’t a competition – it’s a sisterhood.

However, recently, it did become a family affair.

In April, Griffin was crowned Ms. North Carolina Senior 2018 in Pinehurst.

“I sort of blacked out for a minute, and I was like, for real? And then all the flowers came out and the badge and the sash and it was just awesome. Awesome experience,” she said.

Being crowned was a great moment for Griffin, but it’s what happened close to 20 years ago that makes the victory even more special.

Her mother, Sarah Brooks, 90, is Ms. North Carolina Senior America 1998.

“She's my sister, my daughter, my friend and now my fellow queen,” Brooks said.

“Right now, I believe there are only two other states that have a mother-daughter combination and I believe it's the state of Louisiana and New Jersey,” Griffin said.

Brooks and Griffin like to have fun with the fact that they both have titles as Ms. North Carolina Senior America.

“She calls me in the morning and I say, ‘Good morning, Queen Frann, and she says, ‘Good morning, Queen Sarah,’” Brooks said.

Griffin will now move on to compete for the national title in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in October.

To learn more about Ms. North Carolina Senior America, visit its website.