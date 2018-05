RALEIGH, N.C. — Thousands of teachers from across the state will head to Raleigh on Wednesday to rally at the General Assembly.

During the planned rally, teachers plan to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for underfunded school systems.

Several school systems have opted to close due to requested employee absences:

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Alamance-Burlington School System