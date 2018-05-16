Joey Motsay attempting another Guinness record for ‘Punches for Lunches’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joey Motsay is an endurance athlete. Several of his unique feats are documented in the Guinness Book of World Records and have been chronicled here on FOX8.

He once rode a stationary bike for nearly 176 straight hours.

He also set the jump rope record for more than 33 straight hours.

Five years ago, at the age of 50, he pushed a car for 50 miles in just 24 hours.

Motsay is at it again. This time it's boxing, where he hopes to knock out hunger right here in the Piedmont with "Punches for Lunches."

Motsay is preparing for his latest feat to raise money for a local charity -- 55 straight hours hitting a boxing speedbag.

He's calling this challenge "Punches for Lunches" as the proceeds will set up an endowment to help fund food programs for kids through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina

This could be Motsay's fourth Guinness record. He's really hoping his feat of endurance produces a program that endures in the fight against hunger.

Motsay started the training more than a year ago. Nutrition plays a great deal into that because you not only have to be able to fuel the workout, but you also have to be able to stay awake during the wee hours of the morning when the sleep monster tends sneak up on you, that's usually the biggest challenge. Pushing yourself to the point of exhaustion and beyond is nothing new for Motsay, but he's developed a certain mentality that helps him.

Comfortable with being uncomfortable, Motsay is one of the few people willing to do that as long as it's helping others.