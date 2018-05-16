It’s official: David Tepper named new owner of Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deal is official: David Tepper is the newest owner of the Carolina Panthers.

“I am thrilled to have been selected to be the next owner of the Carolina Panthers,” Tepper said in a statement. “I have learned a great deal about the community and the team over the past several months and look forward to becoming part of the Carolinas. I want to thank Jerry Richardson and the other Panthers partners for all they have done to establish and develop the NFL in the Carolinas. It has been a remarkable 25-year journey and I promise to build upon the Panthers’ success on the field and in the community.”

Panthers reach sales agreement with David Tepper Full Story » https://t.co/yk1Cs7VNpp pic.twitter.com/ss0tTOShiI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2018

The deal would have to be approved at the owners meetings in Atlanta in May. The purchase has to get the approval from the NFL financial committee and then three-fourths approval from the 32 team owners.