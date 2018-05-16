Greensboro area home to some of the best mountain biking trails in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tucked away just seven miles from downtown Greensboro there is an escape.

The Gate City has some of the best mountain biking trails in the state.

Stephen Williams is president of the Piedmont Fat Tire Society.

"The proximity to our trails to downtown and greater Greensboro -- so close to town -- gives a lot of people a lot of access to get out in nature," Williams said.

Along 90 miles of trails and greenways, more than 2,000 bicyclists call this home each spring and summer.

"We really want to increase people on our trails and make it a destination in our city," Williams said.

"The Wild Turkey" or any of the trails are a great place to get outdoors.

And if you don't mountain bike? You can go for a hike, have a picnic or go for a run.