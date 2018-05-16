Friends bring prom to teen burned fire pit explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A teen who was severely burned in a backyard fire pit accident last month got a second chance to attend her prom, WLS-TV reports.

Korryn Bachner, 15, was among a dozen teenagers injured when a boy poured gasoline on a bonfire.

The girl’s injuries kept her from going to prom so her friends stepped in to cheer her up.

A group of Korryn's friends brought the prom to her. Her date decorated her basement to look like the actual prom and friend stopped by before going to the actual dance.

"There were tears. A lot of the adults that were watching were just taken aback by it. But no, it went over very well. Everybody had a happy moment," said Korryn's father, Bob Bachner.

Doctors expect Korryn to fully recover from the burns but it will take months.

Korryn was one of 12 young people injured in the explosion.

No charges have been filed against the person who poured gasoline on the fire at the party.