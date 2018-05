Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a plant on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to High Point Fibers, located at 601 Old Thomasville Road, around 9:30 p.m.

The fire was brought under control as of 9:46 p.m. but crews were still working to put out hot spots.

Dispatchers say the building was evacuated.

There is no word on the extent of the damage.

35.925295 -80.035066