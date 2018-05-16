‘Come and take it’: Photo of graduate carrying AR-10 on college campus goes viral

KENT, Ohio — A viral photo shows a college graduate carrying a rifle and graduation cap with the words “come and take it.”

Kaitlin Bennett posted the photo, which has more than 8,400 likes and 1,800 retweets, on Twitter Sunday night.

The post read, “Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow”

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

Kent State policy says students are unable to carry any “deadly weapons,” but now that Bennett has graduated, she is no longer restricted and can carry.

Eric Mansfield, executive director of University Media Relations at Kent State, released a statement to WJW:

“Kent State University was recently ranked the safest big college campus in Ohio and 25th safest in the country, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security. The university has a full-time, certified police force of more than 30 sworn officers who protect the campus. These officers are visible, well-trained and on duty 24/7 in support of students, staff and faculty.”

Bennett has since posted another picture, saying she has “no apologies” for the photos.

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018