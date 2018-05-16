3 shootings in 3 days challenging for Greensboro police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In the past three days, there have been three separate shootings in Greensboro.

It’s something that Capt. Nathaniel Davis, commander for the Criminal Investigations Division for Greensboro police, says has been taxing.

“We maintain an on-call status for our detectives so that we can have officers who specifically respond out to after-hour situations. Obviously, we've exhausted those resources and it's just Wednesday,” he said.

The first shooting happened on Monday at the Hamptons at Country Park apartments. Police shot a man after they say he pulled out a gun while they were trying to arrest him while they were assisting Danville, Virginia, detectives.

Tuesday evening, three people were shot on Gant Street. Two people died while another person is in the hospital with serious injuries.

The latest incident happened Wednesday morning near the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.

Officers responded to multiple shots in the parking lot adjacent to the courthouse located at 300 W. Washington St. The courthouse and City Hall went into lockdown protocol and police began investigating the incident.

So far there have been no victims because of the shots fired.

“This is nothing new to us, we are used to working long hours, but as the caseloads mount up we make sure that we access our detectives and make sure that they have all that they need. All the resources that they need. [Also] have relief when they need relief,” Davis said.

He says that as of Wednesday, there have been 12 homicides so far this year compared to 14 at this time last year.

“As of the end of April it looked like our shooting incidents had trended down, maybe 15 percent or so, which is good. However, in May we've seen a trend up,” Davis said. “As the temperature heats up coming into the summer months we typically see an uptick.”

While the city saw a record number of homicides in 2017, he says the help from the community to both solve and prevent crimes has also picked up thanks to more community engagement.

“We've started our Safer City Summit that brought different aspects of the city together [with] different key stakeholders. Although people didn't see an immediate impact. What I’m seeing is the long-term effect of people wanting to be engaged and involved. We are able to get into the community and be more personable and impact a change or impact the environments that way. Hopefully that's momentum that we can build off of,” Davis said.

Police say that all three shootings are unrelated.

It is still early in the investigation of both Tuesday and Wednesday’s shootings and police are asking if you know anything to call them with information.