Tyler finds a Forever Family of his own

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- We first brought you the story of Tyler looking for a Forever Family in June 2016. His foster dad described him as a joy and a treasure.

Just six months later, a Reidsville family received that joy by adopting Tyler into their home in December 2016.

The Brewer family now has two adoptive sons. They enjoy spending time together and creating memories they’ve always dreamed of having.

“They have their school, they're both doing very well, A and B students, they want to do well. We enjoy sports, Josh takes dance,” said Laura Brewer.

If you or someone you know is interested in completing their family by adopting a child like the Brewer family did please contact Forever Family.