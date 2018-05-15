Squirrels stash 50 pounds of pine cones under hood of man’s car

GAYLORD, Mich. — Squirrels found an unusual hiding place for their huge stash of pine cones, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kellen Moore, of Gaylord, found more than 50 pounds of pine cones stashed in every conceivable place around his engine when he popped his car hood last week.

Moore’s friend, Gabe Awrey, shared a photo of the stash on Facebook, where it has been shared more than 300 times.

Awrey told the Free Press it took two people about 45 minutes to clean all the pine cones out.

Moore’s car still runs fine.