Salvation Army continuing to help victims one month after Greensboro tornado

​GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Anton Harper is a father of seven children and said while the recovery efforts have been trying following the devastating tornado last month, he’s grateful for the help of organizations like the Salvation Army.

“I’m so grateful for them. I have a large family and all, and I only have but so much and it goes but so far,” Harper said.

Harper is one of several families receiving financial assistance through gas and Walmart gift cards. The money funding those are solely from the monetary donations given during the FOX8 telethon.

Center of Hope Executive Director Jackie Lucas said that the recovery efforts are far from over. Currently three families are living in the Center of Hope apartments and 19 families are living in hotels near the airport.

“For food we’ve served an extra 230 people as a result of the storm. We’re providing an array of services food, clothing, bus passes, gift cards and gas cards for individuals and families that are needing those items,” Lucas said.

Lucas said the tornado assistance includes emotional support.

“We’ve actually increased our counselor support staff, we’ve brought on four additional counselors just this week to address the needs those individuals who have traumatic issues,” Lucas explained.

Progress, however is being made. Six families housed with the Salvation Army have returned home and are sent with “Welcome Home” gift baskets worth up to $500; also paid for with community donations.

“Dishes, pots, pans, comforters, anything a family would need to start off with is in here,” Lucas said.

The Salvation Army is still accepting donations from community members. Tornado victims can still apply for financial assistance at their office on South Eugene Street.