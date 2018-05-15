Off-duty police officer, mom fatally shoots would-be robber at Mother’s Day event near school

SAO PAULO, Brazil — A 42-year-old woman is being hailed a hero after she shot a would-be robber at a Mother’s Day event near a school in Brazil, according to the Daily Mail.

Katia da Silva Sastre, an off-duty Brazilian military police officer, was standing with a group outside a school Saturday morning and preparing for the party when 21-year-old Elivelton Neves Moreira tried to rob them at gunpoint.

Sastre immediately pulled the gun from her bag and loaded it before shooting Moreira three times in the chest and leg. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“I didn’t know if he was going to shoot the kids or the mothers or the security guard at the school door,” she said. “I just thought about defending the mums, the children, my own life and my daughter’s.”

Sao Paulo Governor Mario Franca later honored Sastre for her bravery.

“I went earlier to the 4th BAEP in the east of Sao Paulo to honor a very special mother: Corporal Katia Sastre. Her courage and precision saved mothers and children, yesterday at the door of a school,” Franca said on Twitter.

Fui hoje cedo ao 4°BAEP , na zona Leste de São Paulo, para homenagear uma mãe muito especial: Cabo Katia Sastre. Sua coragem e precisão salvou mães e crianças, ontem na porta de uma escola. #PMSP #PoliciaMilitar #VcPodeConfiar #EstadodeSãoPaulo #GovernodeSP pic.twitter.com/Vi643s1M3e — Márcio França (@marciofrancagov) May 13, 2018

Sastre is the mother of two girls and has worked on the police force for 20 years. She is also married to a police lieutenant.