North Carolina man allegedly ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to run off with cell phone

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. -- A 27-year-old North Carolina man is charged with murder after police say he ran over and killed a 16-year-old boy who tried to run off with his cell phone early Monday morning, WTVD reports.

David Wendell Dixon first encountered 16-year-old Monterio Devon Whitehead, and two other males, at Walmart, where Whitehead asked to use Dixon's cell phone.

Dixon allowed Whitehead to use his cell phone but then Whitehead tried to run off with it, police said.

Dixon then followed the teen in his car, chasing him from the Walmart parking lot to the Home Depot parking lot.

He drove his vehicle over a parking lot curb, then onto a private property on East Broad Street, through a tree line and down a hill. That's when he hit and killed Whitehead, police say.

Dixon is charged with murder and is being held on no bond.