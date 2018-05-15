× Naked SC man running in road told cops snakes attacked him

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A man seen running naked down a South Carolina road told police he was being attacked by snakes, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Norman Wightman, 56, was seen running nude on Kirksey Avenue near South Main Street in Greenwood around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. When confronted, he told officers that he was running after being attacked by snakes.

Wightman explained that he was looking for the snakes when they got into his pants and began to bite him.

“Due to the snakes biting him, he began to undress on the side of the road in plain view of motorists,” a police report said. “He advised he then began running away from the snakes that were in his clothing.”

Wightman said he was attempting to get to a family member’s home when officers stopped him.

The report said that police found his pants but found no other “elements of clothing.” They also didn’t find any snakes.

He was taken to the hospital for an examination before being charged with indecent exposure.

Wightman appeared to be drunk but he denied having alcohol.