Missing Florida woman, alleged abductor found in Rockingham County

STONEVILLE, N.C. — A missing Florida woman and her alleged abductor were found Tuesday morning in Rockingham County, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Duval County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released information saying they were looking for 23-year-old Kourtney Leino, who was allegedly abducted by 23-year-old Matthew Ross Dalton.

At about 9:20 a.m., Rockingham County deputies received a call from one of Dalton’s family members saying he was at a home in the 300 block of Brushy Mountain Road in Stoneville.

Arriving deputies found Dalton hiding in the woods near the house. Leino was located safely inside.

Dalton was arrested and charged with the first-degree kidnapping of an adult. He was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

Missing woman Kourtney Leino has been located safe in North Carolina. The investigation is ongoing. Thank you to everyone who helped us get the word out. https://t.co/q4bEIDAXOo — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018